For many of us, Christmas is about family, not religion. In fact, a recent study (albeit based in the US) found that 81 per cent of non-Christians celebrate Christmas. Its ties to Christianity - while still the basis of the holiday of course - don't seem to be the only foundation in the 21st century. The cynic in me says that it's really become a holiday for capitalism, but in truth, for me at least, it's about spending time with people you love, and eating a special meal together. In our family, we all cook a different part of the meal, so it really is a coming together at the dinner table. Perhaps this is why it's so hard to find ourselves forced apart at Christmas. There was a notable hole in our Christmas that was the exact size of Mum and Dad. And not just because I realised half an hour before dinner that Dad always brought the wine and without him, we were stuck with flat Moscato in orange juice!