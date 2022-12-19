Contrary to popular belief, class has never been dead in Australia, particularly among politicians. The Sydney Morning Herald published research by Noah Yim and Daniel Carter prior to the last election that demonstrated 30 per cent more MPs attended private schools than public school. Of the Coalition's cabinet prior to the May election, 87 per cent attended private school, whereas less than 50 per cent of Labor MPs enjoyed the same education background, and over 75 per cent of all MPs have at least one undergraduate degree, representing more than double the rate among the Australian public. Furthermore, high-income fields such as law and business are overrepresented within the Australian Federal Parliament, with only 22 per cent of MPs coming from blue-collar or service backgrounds.