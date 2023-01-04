The National Zoo and Aquarium has welcomed two lions as the latest addition to the animal community, with plans for them to eventually bring cubs to the capital.
Male lion Mlinzi and lioness Nairibi are now on display to the public after spending some months getting to know each other in private since being transferred to Canberra.
Mlinzi was born at Monarto Safari Park in South Australia in 2013 while Nairbi was born in Denmak in 2012 and arrived in Australia in 2014, when she resided at Werribee Open Range Zoo in Victoria.
General manager Paul Whitehorn said they have been "settling in nicely" so far since moving to Canberra and hopes it can soon lead to cubs being born.
"They are so impressive, he's such a handsome boy, she's incredibly pretty as well. Everybody loves seeing them ... we're very excited because the last time we bred here was about 19 years ago," Mr Whitehorn said.
"We're really looking forward to that process and see them and watching them have a family and watching those cubs grow up."
The keepers also "spend a lot of time" with the two new lions to make sure they feel comfortable in their new space to breed successfully.
"[Nairibi] needs to come here, she needs to get comfortable, she needs to get comfortable with [Mlinzi]," Mr Whitehorn said.
"She needs to basically establish herself as being the boss, she needs to be comfortable with her surroundings so that she knows it's nice and safe to have cubs.
"We're hoping now that she's cycling properly, is mating and hopefully within 106 to 110 days we will have some cubs to join the family."
While the lions are big and impressive, the upkeep of the cats has not been too laborious according to keepers.
"Lions are actually quite nice and easy, they're very responsive, they enjoy watching people," Mr Whitehorn said.
"Obviously feeding is a big part of that; they do love their food ... these guys get fed five times a week and it's just like in the wild, they wouldn't be successful hunting every day."
As tawny lions, the pair can live up to 15 years in the wild and up to 25 to 30 years in captivity.
The pair can now be seen at the National Zoo and Aquarium as visitors are encouraged to meet the new lions over the summer holidays.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
