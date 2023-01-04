Emergency services have worked into the evening responding to calls for help after a severe storm moved through Canberra on Wednesday, flooding homes and businesses.
The Canberra Centre was evacuated at one point, and cars were diverted away from Parkes Way after the road was inundated with water, closing it to traffic shortly after 4.30pm.
Drivers on Coranderrk Street were lucky to have escaped uninjured after more than 21 millimetres of rain hit the city centre in just one hour, flooding the street.
ACT State Emergency Services said no one was seriously injured, despite 54 calls for help.
The majority of the flood response was focused around Civic, as well as the inner north and south.
The ACT Emergency Services Agency was continuing its flood response work on Thursday. The majority of its calls out had been for water leaking into homes, as well as branches down on some roads.
An Incident Management Team has been activated to manage the operational response to the influx of requests.
Canberra Centre in Civic was evacuated about 4.45pm after water began streaming in from light fixtures in the ceiling.
ACT State Emergency Services and ACT Fire & Rescue were called to the centre shortly after. There were unconfirmed reports part of the ceiling had collapsed inside the centre.
Some shop owners will face a significant clean up. It is unknown whether the shops hit worst by the storm, including David Jones, will reopen as normal.
Shops on Lonsdale Street in Braddon also experienced flooding. Leaking ceilings caused some to shut early.
Moviegoers at Dendy were also evacuated from the cinema.
Carrie Moore said she was watching the new Avatar film when the evacuation alarm went off.
"We thought it was part of the movie," she said.
"The movie stopped but no-one came in."
Ms Moore said moviegoers fumbled through the dark and through the lobby where there was water pooling on the ground inside.
"There was even water leaking in the underground parking area," she said.
A reader also reported water pooling on the floor at Palace Electric Cinema in Acton.
A video showed flash flooding inundating Bowen Park near the Kingston Foreshore.
ACT Emergency Service Agency put out a statement on Wednesday urging Canberrans to take care while travelling on ACT roads.
"Never walk, ride, or drive through flood waters - If it's flooded forget it," they statement.
A spokeswoman said it was important Canberra residents knew who to call if they were affected by the flood.
She advised resident to monitor the Bureau of Meteorology website for future warnings and alerts.
"ACT State Emergency Service volunteers respond during emergencies to make temporary repairs and ensure the area is safe. This includes actions such as tarping roofs and making safe trees on private land, but not permanent repairs.
"Where permanent repairs are required, please contact your insurance company, contractors, arborist, landlord or housing provider," they said in a statement.
"For assistance during storms and floods, call the ACTSES on 132 500. In a life-threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000)."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
