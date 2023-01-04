While the light rail is not running for the duration of the cruise, hop onto one of the platforms along Northbourne for a view of both sides. Transport Canberra have confirmed observers will need to take their position at the stops prior to the cruise commencing to avoid interaction between pedestrians and the cruise vehicles. They are encouraging crowds to stay off the centre median and landscaping. In addition, some light rail vehicles will be positioned at stops along the alignment ready for service commencement following the cruise. This may impede views onto Northbourne from the stop platforms.

Find a spot under a tree close to the EPIC entrance, park off Phillip Avenue somewhere. The cars will be at their slowest here so plenty of time for viewing.

The grassy block off Haig Park, near Masson and Girrahween Streets is a nice spot too. If the kids get bored they can wander slightly into the park. Keep an eye on them.

There's also that empty block near MacArthur Avenue on the west side of Northbourne Avenue where you think the foot traffic will be almost non-existent.

If you're looking for something a little extra, Bleachers Sports Bar in the city has a great beer garden set up out front and it's right on the London Circuit turnaround. There's a special deal with $30 two-litre Capital Brewing beer towers on offer. You'll need to remain in the beer garden. There's an alcohol ban in place along the Federal Highway and Northbourne Avenue for the duration of the cruise and police will assist with crowd control.