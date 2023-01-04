The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Line up along Northbourne Avenue to watch the Summernats 2023 City Cruise

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated January 4 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There'll be view alongside both sides of Northbourne Avenue. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

Grab your camp chair and your sun hat and grab a spot along Northbourne Avenue to catch the Summernats City Cruise on Thursday, January 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.