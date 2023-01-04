Grab your camp chair and your sun hat and grab a spot along Northbourne Avenue to catch the Summernats City Cruise on Thursday, January 5.
The City Cruise is always a highlight of Summernats. Sure it shuts the city down for an hour but there's no better way to view the parade of street cars.
For many competitors, it's the only opportunity to leave the EPIC precinct and for many Canberrans, particularly those who aren't interested enough to buy a ticket, it's the only opportunity to check out Summernats' finest cars.
The cruise will leave EPIC around noon, via Flemington Road, and the Federal Highway before joining Northbourne Ave southbound.
The turnaround point is at London Circuit, before heading north back to EPIC via the same route.
If you're working in the city, schedule your lunch hour between noon and 1pm and head straight to Northbourne.
While close to London Circuit is the best place to watch from, particularly as the cars slow right down for the turn, here are a few other places to head.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
