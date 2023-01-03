The Canberra Times
Summernats 2023 car festival road closures and public transport changes

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated January 3 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 12:25pm
The annual Summernats car festival will shut roads and affect public transport in the city and around EPIC from Thursday to Sunday, with Transport and City Services warning people to expect delays and suggesting they take alternate routes.

