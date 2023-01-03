The annual Summernats car festival will shut roads and affect public transport in the city and around EPIC from Thursday to Sunday, with Transport and City Services warning people to expect delays and suggesting they take alternate routes.
Part of the Federal Highway and Northbourne Avenue will be subject to rolling closures from noon to 1pm on Thursday.
The rolling closures will be in place from Flemington Road to the intersection of London Circuit and Northbourne Avenue, where the cruise will pass.
Traffic management will be in place around the rolling closures, but delays are expected and road users should take alternate routes where possible.
The rolling closures will apply to all traffic including motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.
Light rail services will not be operating between Alinga Street and Sandford Street stops from noon to 1pm. Partial services will continue to operate between Gungahlin Place and Sandford Street only during this time.
The last full northbound service travelling from Alinga Street to Gungahlin Place will depart at 11.40am and the first full service will resume at 1pm.
The last full southbound service travelling from Gungahlin Place to Alinga Street will depart at 11.40am and the first full service will resume at 12.50pm.
The Summernats Fringe Festival will be held in Braddon from 4pm to 11pm on Friday and Saturday.
During that time, parts of Lonsdale, Mort and Elouera streets will be closed to general traffic, but remain open for pedestrians and local residents.
Lonsdale Street and Mort Street will each be closed between Cooyong Street and Girrahween Street. Elouera Street will be closed between Northbourne Avenue and Torrens Street.
Traffic management will be in place around the closures but delays are expected in the area and motorists are advised to seek an alternate route where possible.
Flemington Road in Mitchell will be closed between the Federal Highway and Randwick Road from Thursday to Saturday, from 7am until midnight daily and 7am until 7pm on Sunday.
Stirling Avenue in Watson will also be closed between Aspinall Street and the Federal Highway from 8am on Thursday to 7pm on Sunday.
The closures apply to all regular traffic and traffic management and signage and detours will be in place in the areas.
The EPIC park and ride facility will be closed during Summernats from 7am on Thursday until 7pm Sunday.
Park and ride facilities will be open at Well Station Drive and Swinden Street.
Due to road closures in place, bus route 18 will be diverted from the first service (about 6am) on Thursday to the last service (about 8pm) on Sunday. No bus stops will be missed.
There will be increased frequency to light rail services during the peak event hours on Friday, from 6.30 pm to 11.30pm and on Saturday from 8.30am to noon and from 8pm to 11.30pm.
Customers are encouraged to plan ahead using the Transport Canberra Journey Planner.
People who do not have a MyWay card can buy a ticket for the bus and light rail from vending machines at all light rail stops, major bus interchanges and Canberra Airport.
For information on road closures visit cityservices.act.gov.au.
For information on transport options visit transport.act.gov.au.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
