Can't imagine too many fascinators and stilettos at EPIC for Fashions on the Field. We're wondering what kind of ensembles might be on display for the Saturday, January 7, event. Judging by the excellent Instagram account @summernatsfashion we might get to see some flannelette, graphic t-shirts, perhaps a vibrant Hawaiian number, all set off by a (very practical) sombrero and (not so practical) thongs.