The iconic mullet has become much more than "business at the front, party at the back", Canberra's internationally awarded hairdresser Claudia Cataldo says.
Cataldo was recently named as the international winner of the 2022 Style and Colour Trophy in Paris, one of the world's most highly-regarded hair competitions, but she's happy to admit she's a fan of the mullet.
"I think it's a statement cut," she says, adding she's done a few in her career.
"People with mullets aren't afraid to push the boundaries a bit and I like that."
With a few days to prepare for the Summernats' Dirty Mullet Fest, to be held on Saturday, January 7, Cataldo has a few tips to make sure your mullet is in top condition for the judging.
"Number one tip is to get it cut by a professional because I've seen some pretty shocking mullets around and you just know it's a DIY job," she says.
"Have an idea of what you want, take in a photo, a good professional hair cutter will rise to the challenge."
If it's too late for a cut, Cataldo suggests focusing on the condition of your hair. Might help to give it a wash for a start. Mullets can be challenging given the volume of hair at the back compared to the top.
"You could try a leave-in conditioner at the back, whack some wax to give it a bit of texture, or go for a slicked-back wet look. First up, just wash it and comb it."
If she were judging the competition - and Andy Lopez, she's available and super keen - there'd be a few things she'd be looking for.
"So much to look for in a good mullet," she says.
"Something with great length, you have to have great length to get that contrast with the top.
"And it has to be complemented by good sides. Sides can be hard to blend, they have to be sharp and tapered, so that would work for me, too.
"And I'm a big fan of a short textured top, something with a little designer flair."
Cataldo, who's been around hairdressing her entire life - her grandfather opened Cataldo's salon in the 1960s - joked she might like the life of a full-time mullet appraiser.
"It's all about having some fun, not taking it too seriously and making the most of what hair you have while you have it," she says.
Look, it helps if you like all the horsepower but there's a bit on at Summernats for those of us who don't know our shaft rod from our spark plug.
Don't miss the 6pm concert on Friday, January 6, featuring some iconic Aussie performers. While Jimmy Barnes had to pull out, the line-up still boasts Jon Stevens, Daryl Braithwaite, Diesel, Night Train and Shannon Noll in a four-hour super concert.
On Saturday, Brooke Evers, Bliss n Eso and the Stafford Brothers take to the main stage from 8pm.
Can't imagine too many fascinators and stilettos at EPIC for Fashions on the Field. We're wondering what kind of ensembles might be on display for the Saturday, January 7, event. Judging by the excellent Instagram account @summernatsfashion we might get to see some flannelette, graphic t-shirts, perhaps a vibrant Hawaiian number, all set off by a (very practical) sombrero and (not so practical) thongs.
Apparently a previous winner turned up in some VB pyjamas. The bar is low.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
