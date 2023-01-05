The Canberra Times
Home/Video

Canberra Centre, Lonsdale Street businesses clean up after flash flood hits shopping precinct

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated January 5 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Inches of water pooled at the back window of several Braddon shops when a severe storm hit Canberra on Wednesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.