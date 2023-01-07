The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ask Fuzzy: Are we approaching peak technology?

By Rod Taylor
January 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Where are our flying cars and robot maids ala The Jetsons? Picture supplied

With the furious pace of advancing technology over the past few hundred years, we've grown accustomed to the idea that it will continue indefinitely. But is this true, or are we falling into the extrapolation error, assuming that technological advances will be limitless?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.