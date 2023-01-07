The Canberra Times
Canberra has lowest bulk-billing rate in the country as doctors call for urgent reforms

Lucy Bladen
Lanie Tindale
By Lucy Bladen, and Lanie Tindale
January 8 2023 - 5:30am
Ayla Weeks has chronic health problems. She cannot find a bulk-billing doctor or afford a private one and has ended up in hospital with a kidney infection as a result. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Canberra has the lowest bulk-billing rate of the Australian capitals, new data revealing the rate is nearly 40 per cent below the national average.

