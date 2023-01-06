The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Canberra Capitals react to WNBL decision over 'weird' confrontation between rival coaches Angus Bourke and Sydney Flames' Shane Heal

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated January 6 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Capitals coaches Kristen Veal and Angus Bourke, main, and, inset, Flames coach Shane Heal in a confrontation with Bourke. Pictures Sitthixay Ditthavong, 9Now

The Canberra Capitals have been forced to reluctantly accept the decision made by the WNBL to dismiss their complaint over the "inappropriate" conduct of Sydney Flames coach Shane Heal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.