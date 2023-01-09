A Canberra resident may be walking around nearly a million dollars richer - but not knowing it.
The Lott says someone picked a winning ticket from Southlands Newsagency in Mawson.
It was one of 11 division one winning tickets from Saturday, January 7. Each entrant won $909,091.91.
The winning numbers in the Saturday Lotto draw 4327 were 38, 17, 18, two, 11 and nine, while the supplementary numbers were 41 and 37.
Across Australia, there were 11 division one winning entries - four in Queensland and Western Australia, and one each in the ACT, Victoria and New South Wales.
Southlands Newsagency owner Greg Gow said he was "completely over the moon".
"When we first heard we had sold a division one winning entry we were so excited. It's fantastic news for our outlet and local community," he said.
"We will be celebrating this occasion with balloons and signage to share the winning news with all of our customers. They'll be excited to hear that we had sold a division one winning entry!
"This division one win has been long coming for our outlet as it's been over 15 years since we last sold a division one winning entry, but I hope it's the start of a winning streak for 2023!"
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Lott spokesperson Anna Hobdell said one Canberra player was only a phone call away from becoming a division one winner.
"How exciting would it be to discover you've won $900,000 on a Monday. There'd be no better way to start the week," she said.
"Imagine if the Saturday Lotto ticket sitting in your back pocket, tucked in your purse or under a fridge magnet is worth $900,000!
"There are 900,000 reasons why you should check your tickets today. All you need to do is visit our website ... or head to one of our friendly licensed outlets to find out if you are our winner.
"The next step is to give us a call on 131 868 if you think you are holding that winning entry!"
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.