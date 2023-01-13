Self-aware humour in kids' movies is hardly uncommon, but this adaptation of Terry Pratchett's book The Amazing Maurice and his Educated Rodents does it a bit differently. The main screenwriter is Terry Rossio, whose previous films include the animated Aladdin and Shrek. But rather than throw out heaps of pop-culture references, this film is playful on a more literary level. Some of the material might go over some kids' heads, but there's more enough here to keep them - and their adult companions - engaged. And it's the kind of film that can be rewatched when older with greater understanding.

