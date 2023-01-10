Plans for the new Woden campus of the Canberra Institute of Technology have been submitted to the ACT government's planning authority.
Public consultation on the development application for the $325 million campus will be open for the next two weeks.
The ACT government has previously released plans for the Woden campus, which was first announced by the government in 2019.
The development application said the six-storey building would have "specialist learning environments", "state-of-the-art cyber training and digital learning spaces" and a training restaurant with a commercial kitchen.
The facility will span over 21,407 square metres of floorspace and will include a 572-square-metre central hall.
The government has also added more tree cover and a park as part of its plans, following feedback provided in earlier rounds of community consultation.
Acting Skills Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith the additional tree cover would increase the covered pathway leading up to the building about 20 metres to 135 metres.
"We have heard the community and worked closely with our project delivery partner, Lendlease, to improve weather protection, connectivity to nearby active travel routes, safety, precinct activation and deliver more green space," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
Ms Stephen-Smith said bike storage would also be added near the new public transport interchange, along with new public toilets.
"We know many Canberrans incorporate active travel in their daily commute to and through Woden," she said.
"That's why we've added safe and secure bike storage conveniently placed close to the new public transport interchange, new public toilets and connecting bike routes, so commuters can quickly and easily continue their onward journey."
The campus is due to be completed in 2025 and will serve about 6500 students.
The ACT government signed a $325.1 million contract with Lendlease Building in May to deliver the campus and take over work on the Woden interchange, which is being rebuilt to ready the town centre for light rail.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
