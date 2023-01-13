We never had a vegetable garden; our garden, if you could call it that, consisted of some sparse lawn overgrown with bindi eyes. The roses along the driveway were removed in the first week my parents bought the house, my father citing some kind of allergy that I supposedly had. More likely he was allergic to their upkeep. There was one cherry tree in the backyard which, while it never produced any fruit, would bloom gloriously pink every spring, a lone reminder that nature is indeed a miraculous thing.