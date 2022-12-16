without sounding ungrateful, I'm always astounded when I receive gifts that are so off the mark. Like do you really know me at all? Has any thought gone into this? I remember receiving a book once, one of those ones where an AFL WAG or a woman of similar standing, perhaps she was a television presenter, shared all her tips and tricks to being a successful wife and working mother. My kids were in their teens by then, I think I was doing a pretty good job at it all. The gift was from someone who obviously thought I wasn't. It was the last gift he ever gave me.