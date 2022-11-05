More research from Tourism Research Australia shows that in 2019, 40.5 million trips were taken by people on their own, with an average spend of $574 per trip. Business travel accounted for 41 per cent of trips, which is a bit depressing, with only 14 per cent of those trips falling into the holiday category. The ACT had the highest share of solo travel at 39 per cent of trips, but I'd suggest that almost all of these fell into that business travel category.