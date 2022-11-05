The Canberra Times

Am I ready to become a grey nomad and drive around Australia?

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
November 6 2022 - 5:30am
While I like the sound of it, is #vanlife really for me? Picture Shutterstock

Like several thousand other Canberrans a few weekends ago, I braved the conditions to check out the Caravan and Camping Lifestyle Expo at EPIC. I wasn't really sure what to expect, I've never been a camper, but as my later years loom large, I've started to wonder if I could ever be a grey nomad.

Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

