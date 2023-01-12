Just months after becoming Canberra's only two-hatted restaurant, the team from Pilot are branching out with their new venture Such and Such opening its doors on January 13.
Ross McQuinn, Dash Rumble and Mal Hanslow are keen to "flex different muscles" in the city restaurant, McQuinn says.
"We all like different venues and we think Canberra is a great city that can accommodate all different styles," he said.
"We wanted to be a part of that and make Such and Such a very different place to Pilot."
Situated on the Legislative Assembly side of Constitution Place, expansive windows overlook an outside dining space licensed to seat 50, but it's inside that Such and Such makes its mark.
There's almost a gallery feel to it with artworks from young emerging Australian artists adorning one wall, terrazzo flooring, natural timbers and textures, in a light-filled space.
Rumble says a lot of thought went into the 50-seater dining room. They worked with Canberra-based architect Mark Brook from MyMyMy Architecture for his first restaurant collaboration.
"We were keen to support local artists and makers and we wanted it to reflect the fun, casual approach we'll have here," she said.
There's an installation from leading glass artist Scott Chaseling at the front door; they'd previously collaborated on carafes for Pilot.
Fyshwick-based designer Tom Skeehan has made the tables and chairs, the floors are by Vero Galleria, local artists Grace Blake and Kael Stace have curated the art, which will rotate frequently.
So too will the menu. Hanslow is simplifying things, there'll be plenty of share plates on an a la carte menu, with a set menu option.
"I'm really looking forward to being able to do some more share plates, still restaurant-y, but home style, a similar calibre to Pilot, but more relaxed, a little less finesse," Hanslow said.
There'll be a strong focus on wines too, featuring internationals and interesting small vineyard Australian wines. They'll also continue their commitment to elevated non-alcoholic options.
The dining space offers a few options. Banquette seating runs along one wall, there are low tables, a couple of high tables with stools, a short bar with views out across the courtyard. There's also a private dining space that's already taking bookings from corporates in the heart of the city.
McQuinn is adamant the space remains the kind of place you can just drop into after work on a Friday. There'll always be plenty of seats for walk-ins, he says.
"Whether you just want to drop in for a glass of wine and a snack, or a full meal, it's up to you."
Given it's right in the Canberra Theatre precinct we're hopeful it will finally be a solution to that lack of pre- and post-theatre dining options. They've set a meeting with the Canberra Theatre and are keen to work around their schedule of performances.
"I went to the theatre with my mum and dad the other week and we were keen for a drink after," McQuinn said.
"We walked past this place, which was still under construction, and I laughed and said we can go there soon."
Regular opening hours will be Monday to Saturday dinner, lunch Thursday and Friday, with plans to extend the lunch hours throughout the week. First service is dinner, January 13.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.