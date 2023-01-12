The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

The team from Ainslie's two-hatted Pilot open Such and Such restaurant in the city

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated January 12 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Such and Such's Dash Rumble, Mal Hanslow, and Ross McQuinn. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Just months after becoming Canberra's only two-hatted restaurant, the team from Pilot are branching out with their new venture Such and Such opening its doors on January 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.