A former Australian government solicitor will undertake a review of the ACT government's integrity commission legislation.
The review will examine whether the legislation, which governs the operation of the commission, is still fit-for-purpose and will also look at changes proposed by the commission.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr announced the review on Thursday. The review is required by law as the ACT Integrity Commission has been operating for three years.
The review will be conducted by Ian Govey AM who is the former chief executive of the Australian Government Solicitor.
The Chief Minister said Mr Govey would bring a wealth of public sector legal experience and he would ensure the act was thoroughly reviewed and it was still fit-for-purpose.
The commission has only released three special reports in the past three years.
ACT Integrity Commissioner Michael Adams KC has previously expressed the need for additional resources.
He said in estimate hearings last year the "significantly under resourced commission" needed additional investigators to help with the "investigative burden".
Mr Adams has also expressed a need for the commission to be granted telephone interception powers.
Last year's annual report also showed the commission wanted to expand the definition of corruption to better cover the activities of local politicians.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
