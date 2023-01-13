A pedestrian has sustained significant injuries following a collision with a cyclist while on a bike path at Stromlo Forest Park on New Year's Eve.
Police are seeking witnesses to the incident, which they said happened at Stromlo about 8.30am on December 31.
The collision between the cyclist and the pedestrian, reported to be taking photographs at the time, occurred on the Old Duffy Decent.
Police would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area or who may have been riding on the track around the time of the collision.
Anyone with any information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote reference 7312294.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
