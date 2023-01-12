The Canberra Times
Driver extracted from vehicle after single-car crash on Canberra Avenue

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated January 13 2023 - 7:36am, first published 7:30am
The driver of a White Holden Caprice had to be transported to hospital after rolling the vehicle on Canberra Avenue on Thursday night.

