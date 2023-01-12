The driver of a White Holden Caprice had to be transported to hospital after rolling the vehicle on Canberra Avenue on Thursday night.
The man was extracted from the vehicle during an emergency services' operation which took almost an hour.
He was travelling towards Canberra from Queanbeyan when the vehicle reportedly hit a small tree and rolled, shortly after 9pm.
Several members of the public stopped to render assistance during the incident. A doctor on their way home from work is reported to have been among them.
Emergency services transported the man to hospital. He is not expected to have sustained life-threatening injuries.
A single passenger of the Holden Caprice is not believed to have been seriously injured.
The incident is the second serious crash to have occurred on Canberra roads this year. It follows the tragic death of a man in his 20s on Tuesday morning, who died when the car he was driving crossed into the path of a truck.
An ACT Police spokesperson has on Friday urged Canberra drivers to be safe on the road.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
