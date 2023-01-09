A man in his 20s died when the car he was driving crossed into the path of a truck on Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred about 7am in the northbound lane of William Hovell Drive.
The police called 2022 a "horrific" year for deaths on ACT roads as they reported this first fatality of the new year.
They said that a blue Hyundai Getz car appeared to have crossed into the path of a concreting truck. The driver of the truck was not seriously injured.
Investigations into the cause were continuing. It was not known why the young driver lost control of his car or why he moved into the path of oncoming traffic.
Acting Inspector Travis Mills urged people who had seen the crash or who might have useful information to get in touch with the police.
William Hovell Drive was closed between Drake-Brockman Drive and Coppins Crossing Road and was expected to be closed for much of the morning.
ACT Ambulance Service, ACT Fire and Rescue and ACT Policing all attended.
There were not thought to be passengers in either vehicle.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
