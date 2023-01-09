Opportunistic thieves have used the holiday period to steal two water tanks from parkland in O'Connor, jeopardising the work volunteers have done to restore damaged bushland.
Thieves reportedly emptied the tanks, cut the chains and then carried them to a waiting vehicle at the Inner North Dog Park off Fairfax Street in O'Connor.
The water was being used to restore Dryandra woodland, the urban parkland that lies between Black Mountain and the Bruce Ridge nature reserves. The vulnerable parkland was already at increased risk over the summer months due to the warm temperatures.
Jamie Pittock, Convenor of Friends of Dryandra Woodland, discovered the theft on the weekend.
Professor Pittock, an academic from the Australian National University's Fenner School of Environment and Society, said four people would have been needed to carry the heavy tanks.
"The theft of these two water cubes jeopardises the work that 50 local volunteers have been undertaking over the last three years to restore the bush land that was badly damaged by a now demolished development," he said.
"We have planted over 400 local trees and ground covers to stop soil erosion and replace weeds.
"The water tanks are essential to keep the young plants alive during summer heatwaves."
The bush restoration work has been funded through ACT government environment grants to the Molonglo Conservation Group and Friends of Dryandra Woodland.
Professor Pittock said restoration of the land was critical to stop the spread of weeds like the fire-promoting African lovegrass, blackberry and serrated tussock.
The surrounding bush is also important habitat for flora and fauna, Professor Pittock said.
He said it was not the first time Friends of Dryandra Woodland had been made aware of poor behaviour in the area.
"In the past three years, our volunteers have documented over 670 species of plants and animals in the 16 hectare park," he said.
"Sadly, in the past year we have observed a number of people damaging this bushland park."
READ ALSO:
Professor Pittock said firewood thieves had taken fallen timber that was important habitat for animals like echidnas. Garden waste had been dumped in the bush, threatening the introduction of weeds like blue periwinkle, Chilean needlegrass and ivy, he said
A new fence was recently built along Dryandra Street to limit vehicle access by people wanting to harm the bush, Professor Pittock said.
"We ask anyone who sees people dumping rubbish or stealing timber from the bush to photograph the vehicle number plate and report the offenders to City Rangers on 13 22 81," he said.
ACT Police said, with fewer people around Canberra over the Christmas holidays, it sees an increase in opportunistic thefts.
"When you aren't home, lock all doors and windows, have a neighbour keep an eye on your property, and where feasible, have adequate home security measures," a spokesperson said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.