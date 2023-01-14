The alleged victim of a woman accused of driving at two people before crashing into a garage door told police she was "so scared" and now felt unsafe when leaving her house, a court has heard.
Rebecca Katherine Krutsky, 50, faced ACT Magistrates Court on Friday for the first day of a hearing before Magistrate Glenn Theakston.
She previously entered pleas of not guilty to aggravated furious, reckless or dangerous driving, and two counts of using an offensive weapon in circumstances dangerous to a person.
She has pleaded guilty to a charge of damaging property.
The court heard two women were visiting a friend who lives on the same street as Krutsky in Taylor.
While giving evidence, one of the alleged victims said while they were touring the friend's house they saw Krutsky across the road and she yelled at them to call the police.
The alleged victim said she ignored Krutsky after her friend told her she "sometimes does that".
Police allege when the women left and walked down the street, Krutsky pulled up alongside them in a Holden Cruze and started "screaming aggressively out the window".
Krutsky then allegedly turned the car into a driveway the women were crossing and accelerated, missing the pair by less than one metre.
"If the women did not jump out of the way, they would have been struck by the Cruze," police allege.
The women then ran back towards the house they had been visiting to seek shelter, only for Krutsky to allegedly follow "at speed" and crash into a roller door at that property.
This caused "significant property damage", said police, adding Krutsky's vehicle hit a BMW belonging to the home owners, struck shelving and created cracks in a wall.
A police interview with one of the alleged victims, recorded two weeks after the incident, was played to the court.
During the interview the woman told police after seeking shelter in the house they locked the doors, ran upstairs and then heard a "loud bang" when the car hit the roller door.
"I feel really unsafe now, I don't want to go out anymore," she said.
"I not only worry about myself but also about my family when they go out. If they don't come home in time I am so scared."
Prosecutor Katrina Marson argued Krutsky had turned the car towards the two women "in a way that was likely to endanger life and safety".
Krutsky has been on remand at the Alexander Maconochie Centre since September, where she allegedly committed a further offence of intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm on November 6.
The court previously heard she allegedly "threw cups of boiling water" over a former prisoner, who was visiting the jail that day while working with Alcoholics Anonymous.
Krutsky was the mastermind of a fatal robbery, which occurred in Belconnen in 2010 and ended with Corey Martin bashing drug dealer Andre Le Dinh to death.
The hearing is set to continue on February 9.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
