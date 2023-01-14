The Canberra Times
Rebecca Krutsky faces ACT Magistrates Court, accused of driving at women in Taylor

Hannah Neale
Hannah Neale
January 15 2023 - 5:30am
Rebecca Krutsky outside court during her robbery case. Picture by Karleen Minney

The alleged victim of a woman accused of driving at two people before crashing into a garage door told police she was "so scared" and now felt unsafe when leaving her house, a court has heard.

