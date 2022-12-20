The mastermind of a fatal robbery has been accused of throwing boiling water on a visitor to Canberra's jail, leaving the woman in hospital with second-degree burns.
Rebecca Katherine Krutsky was refused bail for a fourth time in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday, all but ensuring she will spend Boxing Day, her 50th birthday, in custody.
Krutsky has been behind bars on remand since September, when she was charged over an incident that allegedly occurred on her street in Taylor.
Police allege two women, who were visiting some of Krutsky's neighbours, grew scared of the 49-year-old one afternoon after she began between yelling at them from across the road.
When the women subsequently left and walked down the street, Krutsky is said to have pulled up alongside them in a Holden Cruze and started "screaming aggressively out the window".
Krutsky then allegedly turned the car into a driveway the women were crossing and accelerated, missing the pair by less than a metre.
"If the women did not jump out of the way, they would have been struck by the Cruze," police allege.
The women subsequently ran back towards the house they had been visiting in an attempt to seek shelter, only for Krutsky to allegedly follow "at speed" and crash into a roller door at that property.
This caused "significant property damage", according to police, who say Krutsky's vehicle hit a BMW belonging to the homeowners, struck shelving, and created cracks in a wall.
The incident allegedly came to an end when Krutsky drove away, causing half the door to break off.
Police attended the scene after receiving four calls, including one from Krutsky herself.
She claimed she had been "hit in the face three times" by a member of her family, and said she was going to attend Gungahlin Police Station.
But when Krutsky arrived there, police were "unable to see any signs of injury" and arrested her.
While in police custody, officers claim Krutsky told them she had been awake for three days and that "if those two women weren't in my house, I wouldn't have had to chase them down the street".
Krutsky was charged over the incident with property damage, burglary, furious, reckless or dangerous driving, and two counts of using an offensive weapon in circumstances dangerous to a person.
She was remanded in custody at the Alexander Maconochie Centre, where she allegedly committed a further offence of intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm on November 6.
Special magistrate Margaret Hunter said Krutsky allegedly "threw cups of boiling water" over a former prisoner, who was visiting the jail that day while working with Alcoholics Anonymous.
"There was some issue with defence counsel saying the cups weren't boiling, or something of that nature, but I can only go on what's before me," Ms Hunter said.
Krutsky's latest bid for bail, which began last week, required her to establish that her situation had changed since her last application and that her case involved special or exceptional circumstances.
After considering the issue, Ms Hunter decided on Tuesday that there had been a change in circumstances but that none of the issues advanced by the 49-year-old were special or exceptional.
In any event, the magistrate said she could not be satisfied Krutsky would steer clear of crime if released from custody.
Ms Hunter cited Krutsky's "extensive" criminal history, which dates back 30 years and includes a conviction for aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring Corey Martin to commit a robbery.
That robbery, which occurred in Belconnen in 2010, ended with Martin bashing drug dealer Andre Le Dinh to death.
Krutsky is set to return to court on January 13, for a contested hearing relating to the incident in Taylor.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
