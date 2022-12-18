A man "immersed in a sea of criminality" is back behind bars after ramming and causing significant damage to a police car just three weeks after being paroled.
But Bradley Mark Flynn, 33, may fight fresh charges, claiming he "panicked" when a police officer in plain clothes came at him with a weapon drawn.
Flynn, a Lyneham man also known as Bradley Mark Kaufmann, faced the ACT Magistrates Court last Thursday, charged with six offences.
These were failing to stop for police, aggravated furious, reckless or dangerous driving, drug-driving, using an unregistered vehicle, using an uninsured vehicle, and using number plates not properly issued. He did not enter pleas.
Court documents show Flynn was released on parole on November 23, with conditions that included prohibitions on using illicit drugs and committing crimes.
He allegedly breached both last Wednesday, when police on patrol in Holder spotted a black Ford Mondeo bearing false Victorian registration plates.
Police say officers in two unmarked vehicles stopped in front of and behind this car at the intersection of Hyndes Crescent and Blackwood Terrace about 11.40am.
The car in front activated its emergency lights, according to police, before its driver, Flynn, allegedly looked directly at officers and reversed.
"The defendant immediately accelerated at high speed backwards, away from police, failing to stop as directed," officers allege.
"As a result of this, the defendant collided with the covert police vehicle, which was stationary, causing significant front-end damage to the covert police vehicle.
"The defendant continued to accelerate backwards, pushing the covert police vehicle about one metre backwards."
Officers from the police car in front got out and managed to arrest Flynn, who failed a roadside drug test.
In court last Thursday, his barrister, James Maher, said Flynn had "panicked" when surrounded by unmarked cars, unaware the people in them were police officers.
Mr Maher said Flynn would have stopped if police had signalled for him to do so in a conventional manner, but an officer had instead "alighted" one car with a weapon drawn.
The barrister conceded Flynn, once described by Justice Richard Refshauge as a man "immersed in a sea of criminality", had "a very unenviable criminal history".
But he asked magistrate James Stewart to give Flynn "the benefit of the doubt" and grant bail, saying the 33-year-old was working full-time as a roofer.
Prosecutor Margaret Smith opposed bail by arguing Flynn was likely to commit offences, calling the latest incident "a dangerous attempt to avoid apprehension".
Ms Smith said while Mr Maher had presented a different version of events, police documents indicated one of the unmarked cars had its emergency lights activated.
She told the court the incident had occurred in public in the middle of the day, adding that parole conditions had done "nothing to moderate [Flynn's] behaviour".
Mr Stewart ultimately refused bail, saying the allegations were serious, police officers had been placed at risk and Flynn had "not performed on parole".
The magistrate assessed the prosecution case as strong and found Flynn was a risk of reoffending and flight, given the 33-year-old's record indicated he was likely to receive a full-time jail sentence if convicted.
Flynn was accordingly remanded in custody to face the Sentence Administration Board on Tuesday, and to return to court regarding the new charges next month.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
