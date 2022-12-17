The Canberra Times
ACT Court of Appeal awards woman more than $27k after slipping on grape at Coles, Woden

By Hannah Neale
Updated December 17 2022 - 4:10pm, first published 3:00pm
A woman sued Coles store after slipping on a grape (not pictured) in a Woden supermarket. Picture by Geoff Jones

A shopper who slipped on a grape has been awarded more than $27,000 after a court found a supermarket failed in its duty of care.

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

