A 65-year-old Flynn man allegedly stole a six-figure sum from an elderly woman in what a magistrate has called a "heartbreaking example of a person taking advantage of a widow".
Max Davidson appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with 12 counts of theft after allegedly stealing cash and various items from an 85-year-old woman he befriended.
Court documents allege Davidson first met the widow in 2016, when she was 80, and he provided roadside assistance to her as an emergency mechanic.
He allegedly began the friendship with her shortly after and, in December 2017, the woman gave Davidson $9000 to fix his broken dentures.
The woman also gave Davidson her card number and pin when her health began to deteriorate, to make purchases for her.
However, Davidson allegedly also made personal purchases for himself, such as lottery tickets and a gold wheel and tyre package, as well as making large cash withdrawals.
Between January and December 2018, Davidson allegedly stole about $130,000 from the woman.
Documents also allege he withheld her mail - including monthly bank statements, and shortly after convinced the woman to establish him as her power of attorney and as a beneficiary of her estate.
When the woman was admitted to the Calvary Hospital on multiple occasions over various health concerns, Davidson, who worked for the NRMA as a roof plumber, became the woman's full-time carer and began receiving Centrelink carers' payments.
Davidson also allegedly employed family members to undertake house renovations but the work did not occur, though a payment was made, and when the woman returned home, she noticed multiple household items were missing.
The woman eventually notified police of the alleged theft after she was contacted by her bank about withdrawals in December 2018.
On Sunday, police executed a search warrant at Davidson's home in Flynn,
Officers subsequently arrested him and charged him with 12 counts of theft.
During searches, police also discovered a cannabis grow house on the property, and also charged Davidson with three counts of growing commercial quantities of cannabis.
Davidson appeared on Monday in the ACT Magistrates Court, where Legal Aid lawyer Ketinia McGowan applied for bail on his behalf.
Prosecutor Elinor Knaggs opposed bail, saying the alleged crimes were part of "sustained abuse of power" and police expected to lay additional charges on Davidson.
Magistrate Beth Campbell said the alleged facts were a "heartbreaking example of a person taking advantage of a widow" and were "distressing", but Davidson had not had contact with the woman for many years.
She granted Davidson bail on account of the "passage of four years", where he had not had contact with her and the woman was now safe and being cared for.
Ms Campbell granted bail on the condition Davidson report daily to police, as a "salutary reminder" of the seriousness of the charges.
Davidson is expected to appear again before the court on January 19.
Anyone with information in relation to this matter is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 6345417.
