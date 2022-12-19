The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'Full-time carer' Max Davidson allegedly stole $130k from 85yo widow

Miriam Webber
Soofia Tariq
By Miriam Webber, and Soofia Tariq
Updated December 19 2022 - 3:49pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Davidson leaves court on Monday after being granted bail. Picture supplied

A 65-year-old Flynn man allegedly stole a six-figure sum from an elderly woman in what a magistrate has called a "heartbreaking example of a person taking advantage of a widow".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.