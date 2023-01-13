The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Steven Kazmar-Hall threatens to murder Housing ACT staff over noisy neighbour complaint

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated January 13 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steven Kazmar-Hall leaving the ACT courts building on Thursday. Picture by Hannah Neale

A man threatened to kill a woman who managed his government unit after calling her an "ugly, fat cow" in a series of emails complaining about a noisy neighbour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.