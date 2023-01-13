A man threatened to kill a woman who managed his government unit after calling her an "ugly, fat cow" in a series of emails complaining about a noisy neighbour.
Steven Kazmar-Hall, who lives in government housing, was sentenced in the ACT Magistrates Court after previously pleading guilty to using a carriage service to threaten.
The court heard the woman worked at Housing ACT and looked after Kazmar's residence as part of a portfolio.
Agreed facts read to the court stated that in June 2021 the victim became aware Kazmar had made several complaints about his neighbour making too much noise.
Kazmar admits that in December that year emails to the victim began to escalate and he sent multiple abusive messages.
"F--- you, you swine infested piece of shit," he wrote, among other insults.
Other emails included calling the victim a "dirty tampon", an "ugly, fat cow" and telling her to "go to hell".
The emails continued and a cease-and-desist order was sent to Kazmar in April 2022.
On April 23, the man sent more abusive and threatening emails to the victim.
"I'm going to kill you because of this, you f---ing dead bitch," he wrote in one message.
Defence lawyer Luke Fomiatti conceded his client sent three threatening emails in an hour-and-a-half. He argued it occurred "in a complex and difficult relationship with Housing ACT staff".
Mr Fomiatti said the offences were the result of a "very lengthy and significant issue with noise coming from [Kazmar's] neighbour".
He told the court Kazmar had physical disabilities and could not easily change residence or afford a private rental.
In 2020, Kazmar's neighbour began playing loud music with a significant amount of bass, Mr Fomiatti said.
He told the court his client had tried to solve the problem with the neighbour directly before contacting Housing ACT.
"It was a combination of noise and relative inaction, coupled with Kazmar's disabilities and declining mental health that largely brought on the offending behaviour," Mr Fomiatti said.
"The bass shook the house, it was something that was protracted and significant.
"That noise interfered with his peace and comfort."
The defence lawyer told the court Kazmar had additional sound insulation installed but this did not stop the noise.
The prosecution argued Kazmar was warned about his behaviour "on many, many occasions".
"It is never acceptable to make threats of serious violence against service providers," they said.
"The courts should not see threats made via email as inherently less serious than threats made in person."
Magistrate Jane Campbell accepted the abuse was distressing for the victim, but said Kazmar's actions were born "out of anger and distress".
"Your shame when the facts were being read out was evident from the way you were holding your head in your hands," she said.
He was sentenced to a four-month suspended sentence and 12 months of good behaviour.
Kazmar approached The Canberra Times outside the courts building, saying he had sent the victim chocolates and flowers after the threats.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
