A man accused of stabbing a driver while trying to steal his car in the car park of the Hellenic Club, having earlier failed trying to carjack an Uber, has been released from jail.
William James Bowman, 22, of Oxley, was granted bail in the ACT Supreme Court on Thursday.
Bowman is set to face trial later this year after previously pleading not guilty to two counts of attempted aggravated robbery and one of intentionally wounding a person.
He has pleaded guilty to possessing a knife without reasonable excuse.
Bowman was granted bail by Chief Justice Lucy McCallum to live with his sister and terminally ill father, despite the prosecution opposing the bail application.
The court heard evidence the father had developed terminal lung cancer after decades of drinking and smoking.
Defence lawyer Edward Chen argued Bowman was prepared to seek help for his alcoholism, which started age 10, after witnessing the long-term effects of substance abuse.
"[If granted bail, Bowman] will be kept very busy because he will be caring for his father," Mr Chen said.
"There is a real chance there will be some difference this time around."
The prosecution alleges that in July last year, Bowman attacked an Uber driver before attempting to carjack another man in a Skoda and stabbing him in the chest with a hunting knife.
Police claim they found Bowman lying next to a tree, unresponsive, in the carpark a short time later.
READ ALSO:
Chief Justice McCallum imposed a bail condition prohibiting Bowman from using Uber, which the prosecution described as unusual.
Among other bail requirements, he also cannot be within 100 metres of the Hellenic Club.
The case is scheduled to return on February 2.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.