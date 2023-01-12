The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

William Bowman granted bail in ACT Supreme Court, accused of carjacking spree

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated January 13 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man accused of stabbing a driver while trying to steal his car in the car park of the Hellenic Club, having earlier failed trying to carjack an Uber, has been released from jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.