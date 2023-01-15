The Canberra Times
Motorcyclist fined nearly $2,000 for speeding at 186km/h in Lyneham

By Soofia Tariq
Updated January 15 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:30pm
The police speed reader measured the man speeding at 186km/h and he was pulled over in Lyneham. Picture ACT Policing.

A motorcyclist has been fined nearly $2,000 and lost his licence for speeding by more than 100km/h on Ginninderra Drive in Lyneham.

