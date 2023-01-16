The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberran Sarah Stewart on her Foreshore Ghosts and Tales tour, and the grisly history of Kingston foreshore and The Causeway

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated January 17 2023 - 11:04am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Stewart hosts a walking tour to share some of the grisly tales in Kingston's history. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Who doesn't love a good ghost story?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.