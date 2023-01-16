A glitch in the computer system means free parking in ACT government car parks today.
It's part of a national problem so ticket machines are not accepting card payments, according to a government spokesperson.
The IT department was working on the problem but it seems to be beyond the local remit of technical staff.
While parking is free, time limits still apply.
A statement from the ACT government said: "You do not need to pay for parking in ACT government car parks today. However, all sign posted time limits still apply as do other parking requirements.
"Parking enforcement of loading zones, disabled parking spaces and non-paid parking timed ACT government car parks will continue. We encourage the community to remember to park safely and legally."
READ MORE:
Some of the car parks in Canberra are run by the National Capital Authority but it isn't known if they are also affected.
Private car parks are not thought to be affected.
Nor is it clear what would happen if the glitch is sorted out before the end of the day so payments can be made.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.