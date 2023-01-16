The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Liberal senator Jim Molan dies aged 72

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated January 17 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 8:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Liberal senator and former army general Jim Molan is being remembered as a patriot and a loving family man after he died aged 72.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.