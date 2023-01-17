Australian soldiers will be farewelled in Darwin this week as they depart to join an operation to train Ukrainian recruits to defend their country against Russia's invasion.
The deployment of up to 70 soldiers, drawn primarily from the Australian Army's 5 RAR, 1st Brigade, heading to the UK's multi-nation Operation Interflex training program will not involve any Defence Force personnel entering Ukraine.
Up to 20,000 Ukrainian troops are expected to receive training this year in basic infantry tactics for urban and wooded environments.
Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will convey his gratitude to the deploying troops via video, noting the important service they will provide in the ongoing effort to bring to an end Russia's invasion.
"The Australian government is committed to standing with Ukraine, in response to Russia's clear violation of the rules-based order," Mr Marles said.
"Operation Kudu builds on Australia's military support for Ukraine, with the previously gifted Australian-produced Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles proving their worth as highly valuable military vehicles."
Defence Personnel Minister Matt Keogh will attend the send-off event in Darwin for the soldiers' families.
"Our people are our greatest defence capability, that's why it's so important that our soldiers, alongside a number of partner nations, will provide essential skills to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, supporting Ukraine to end the conflict on its own terms," Mr Keogh said.
"We are proud to support the brave people of Ukraine and their Armed Forces."
For operational security, Defence has kept secret the deployment timing of military equipment destined for Ukraine, including the 90 Bushmaster vehicles promised by the Australian government.
To date, Australia has provided Ukraine with approximately $655 million in support, including $475 million in military assistance.
Ukraine's ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko this week said more weapons will be needed to withstand the relentless Russian attacks.
"At the time Australia is having a summer vacation, Ukrainians are getting killed in large numbers," Mr Myroshnychenko told ABC Radio.
"We have been very thankful to Australia ... for the armoured personnel vehicles ... however in order for us to advance and to be able to kick Russians out of Ukraine, we need a different armour and tanks provide that additional armour as well as fighting capabilities."
A Russian missile strike in Dnipro on Saturday killed 30 people when a high-rise building was hit. At least 70 people, including 13 children, needed to be rescued after the strike.
I'm the Public Service Editor and Senior Political Reporter for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered eight budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
