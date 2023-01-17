The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence

ADF soldiers to deploy this week in Ukraine troops training operation

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
January 17 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ADF troop will deploy to the UK to participating in training of Ukranian recruits. Picture Department of Defence

Australian soldiers will be farewelled in Darwin this week as they depart to join an operation to train Ukrainian recruits to defend their country against Russia's invasion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Public Service Editor

I'm the Public Service Editor and Senior Political Reporter for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered eight budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.