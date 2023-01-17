One of the largest aircraft in the world has been spotted at Canberra Airport but its reasons for visiting the bush capital remain a mystery for now.
Keen aircraft enthusiasts welcomed the Ukrainian Antonov 124-100 as it landed in Canberra on Monday night.
Punters speculated on social media over what the giant aircraft was doing in the nation's capital.
The Canberra Times has contacted the Department of Defence, the Ukrainian embassy and Canberra Airport for additional information regarding its visit.
Images of the plane's front reveal a tagline, which references the mass murder of Ukrainians in Bucha by Russian forces.
"Be brave like Bucha," it said.
The wingspan of the Soviet Union-era aircraft reach 73 metres and were the largest and heaviest cargo planes of their kind until the Antonov An-225 Mriya was built.
Only one An-225 aircraft was built but it was destroyed last year when Russian forces launched an offensive on Antonov Airport on the outskirts of Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to compete a second An-225 following its destruction in February 2022.
More to come.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
