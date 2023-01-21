Fielding spends most of the movie complaining that his father is disappointed and embarrassed by him and his friends all think he's a loser, which is ridiculous because they all uproot their lives at the drop of a hat to help find his dog. In fact, people in their town and those along the trail go above and beyond to spread the word and find the lost dog. That aspect of the film is actually kind of lovely, and does accurately show just how passionate dog people are about their pets. But just when you think you might find yourself getting swept up in the story, some more terrible dialogue comes along and you're pulled rudely back to reality.