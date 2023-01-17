I still can't believe it's been 20 years since that terrible day. I vividly remember everything that happened that day. When we went down the paddocks two days before the fire raged through, we could hear it and see it then. I remember packing my car with items. I remember hugging my brothers and dad as mum and I drove our cars down to St Thomas Primary. My mobile phone didn't work and I walked to Video Ezy to use the phone to call home, I didn't have any change, but the lovely person at the desk just handed me the phone, as I had ash all over my face, body and clothes. The wind was that ferocious, as I was walking across the road, a massive piece of debris on fire missed my head by centimetres. I remember driving back to my parents place and seeing houses on fire. I also was grateful that my brothers and dad saved our house. I was also grateful they were alive. Later on, after the inquest, we found out that if the wind hadn't changed the ever so slightest direction as it was coming up from the paddocks, our house would've burnt and my dad and brothers may've not been here today. My love and thoughts to those who lost loved ones in the fires and all those who lost their homes.