Prawns next. Two extra large tiger prawns so fresh they might jump off the plate ($36), served with a njuda butter, with oregano and lemon. There's so much meat on these beauties, cooked perfectly, tender and full of flavour. Another good thing about dining alone is that you don't think twice about eating with your fingers, there's no one to get queasy if you're finding all the delicious bits tucked away in prawn heads and tails. I need to find out more about njuda, every time I've had it on a menu I've loved the deep spiciness it brings, salty too.