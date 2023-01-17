The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

The consumer sentiment index has jumped 5 per cent

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
January 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman loads her shopping at Fyshwick markets. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Consumer sentiment has jumped amid signs that national and international inflation pressures are easing and wage growth is strengthening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is a public service reporter for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.