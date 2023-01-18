Ever-popular musical festival Groovin' the Moo will return to Canberra this year as it returns for a full tour around Australia.
The ACT show will be on Sunday, April 23 at Exhibition Park in Canberra.
The other dates are Wayville, South Australia (April 21); Maitland, NSW (April 22); Bendigo, Victoria (April 29); Sunshine Coast, Queensland (April 30) and Bunbury, Western Australia (May 6).
Groovin' the Moo was most recently in Canberra last April.
"We are so happy to be able to do a full tour across the country in 2023," GMT's Steve Halpin said.
"We have missed you terribly and can't wait to bring back the good times around the country. Whilst we are very sad not be returning to Townsville, we look forward to bringing GTM to the Sunshine Coast."
The show line-up will be announced soon.
The sign-up for tickets when they go on sale is here.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
