If you use YouTube, TikTok or Instagram you've probably seen more than one beauty tutorial that sees the creator spritzing their face with a refreshing mist in between the other steps.
As well as feeling fabulous on a hot summer's day, there's a reason so many beauty experts and influencers are adding facial mist to their morning routines.
Founders of Australian brand The Kind Collective, Lynda Chapman and Pia Dwyer are huge advocates for facial mists and its various attributes.
Having created their own Prep and Protect mist, we asked the pair what you should be looking for when choosing a mist and how to get the most out of each spray.
What are the benefits of a facial mist?
Adding a facial mist to your routine will help to nourish your skin and elevate your daily make-up application.
What ingredients should you be looking for?
It's important to look for ingredients that are going to be hydrating, gentle on the skin, brightening, soothing and it's a bonus if it can also protect your skin, like anti-blue light ingredients that help to protect your skin against the damage caused by screens and devices.
At what stage of your routine do you add mist?
You can add this prior to your primer and foundation application, or apply the mist throughout the day to refresh your make-up keeping your skin looking glowing and supple.
During summer it can also be kept in the fridge for further cooling and soothing benefits.
Do you need to wait for your skin to dry before moving onto the next step?
Allowing your skin to absorb the mist for a minute before make-up application will ensure you receive the best base for your primer and foundation.
If applying before skincare, having slightly damp skin will actually help your skincare ingredients be absorbed into the skin.
