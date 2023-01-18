The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Grill by Canberra Gourmet opens at Sternberg Crescent, Wanniassa

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated January 18 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thomas Heinrich opened Grill by Canberra Gourmet in Wanniassa on Wednesday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Bao dogs and burgers, a coffee on the morning walk or at childcare drop-off and even "slushy of the day" are now available at a new cafe deep in the suburb of Wanniassa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.