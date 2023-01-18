The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Time to vote for Capital Brewing and BentSpoke in the GABS Hottest 100 craft beer awards

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated January 19 2023 - 6:06am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Capital Brewing's XPA probably has a better shot of winning the GABS Hottest 100 than the song that's dedicated to it has of winning the Triple J Hottest 100.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.