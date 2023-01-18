Capital Brewing's XPA probably has a better shot of winning the GABS Hottest 100 than the song that's dedicated to it has of winning the Triple J Hottest 100.
To be fair Mangrove's banger XPA isn't even on the list of eligible songs but we're here to give it some love anyway.
"We wanted to write a song that celebrates the iconic frothing status of XPA," Mangrove said.
"The song was born out of our love for Capital Brewing Co and the gigs we've played there over 2022.
"Of the venues we've played, Capital is such a staple in the community and a much-loved local brewery, so it only felt right to pen a song which reflected not only the good times we've had there."
It's a reminder to vote in the nation's top craft beer awards. Voting closes on Friday, January 20. And Canberrans are spoilt for choice.
Having to vote for Capital or BentSpoke is like being asked to choose whether Mal Meninga or Laurie Daley is your favourite Canberra Raiders player.
Do we vote for the odds-on favourite - BentSpoke's Crankshaft IPA which has won the top spot for two years in a row.
Or do we back the Capital XPA or Coast Ale which ranked seventh and ninth in the 2021 poll.
Twelve beers from the ACT made the top 100 last year. This year's winners will be announced during a countdown on January 28, 2023.
This year there are nine Capital beers, five BentSpoke beers, three from boutique brewer Wild Polly and one from alcohol-free brewer Heaps Normal representing the ACT.
Both Capital and BentSpoke are holding events on the day. The vote coincides with the Triple J Hottest 100 and it's always a fun day out.
At Capital, the countdown party kicks off at 11.30am on January 29, and there'll be free beers every time a Capital beer lands a spot in the top 100. There'll be live music, fun games and food from Brodburger and Fricken Chicken.
The Brew Pub in Braddon will be the venue for their celebrations with a day of music, beer and food as well. The party starts at 11.30am and wraps up late in the day.
Vote often, vote early, at gabshottest100.com
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
