COX Plate winning trainer Tony McEvoy is open to change but the multiple group one winning trainer hopes Racing Victoria tread warily about making major alterations to feature race dates over the spring carnival.
Among changes being mooted by RV is they are considering moving the Cox Plate from October 29 to November 25, and that proposal alone has raised angst from various participants in the racing industry.
McEvoy, who trained Fields Of Omagh to win the 2003 Cox Plate said the industry should go quietly about any proposed changes to feature spring race dates.
"There's a fair bit to digest about what has been said regarding proposed changes," McEvoy told ACM Racing. "I can fully understand that change is inevitable in so many areas but Racing Victoria has to be really careful here. The Cox Plate is an iconic race. There's a lot of emotion in the discussions. There's 100 years of tradition, if they change the date of the Cox Plate from late October to late November and it doesn't work what to you do then? I think there's a lot more things to be discussed before a final decision is made relating to changing the dates. I sometimes think the racing industry just gets too greedy. I understand the industry is driven by the betting dollar but who's to say moving the Cox Plate from its October date to the end of November is right."
The former talented apprentice jockey said one of his biggest concerns about moving the Cox Plate to November 25 is what happens to the carnivals in autumn.
"I loved Champions Day being the last day of the Flemington Carnival," McEvoy said. "Undoubtedly, that was a great initiative by the Victoria Racing Club. I'm confident they can grow that day even further in the future but my major concern is the autumn if you make changes to the spring carnival dates.
"Changing the spring dates has a massive impact on so many other parts of the industry. I think people sometimes forget that horses are animals. They just can't be switched on and off. Horses need time to recover after running in the spring to get ready for the autumn. We've only got a small group of top horses that can run at the elite level and moving dates in the spring and autumn could have a big impact on those numbers.
"There's a very fine line between getting this right or wrong if you move the Cox Plate there's going to have to big changes to the autumn carnivals and in that I mean not only Melbourne but other carnivals like Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane. The proposed change for the Cox Plate is all about wagering which runs the industry but who knows, the punters may not have any money left if the carnival is extended another three or four weeks. There's a lot of moving parts which have to be all considered before making changes."
Just last month, champion trainer Gai Waterhouse told ACM Racing that Racing Victoria should not make any changes to the world-renowned Melbourne Spring Racing Carnival.
"I think the VRC and Racing Victoria should just take a deep breath about the Spring Carnival," Waterhouse said. "The wheel is not broken at the Spring Carnival. It's a time honoured event. There may be a bit of tinkering needed here or there but there's no need for major changes. The Spring Carnival has stood the test of time. It's got history and tradition and there things you can't have in a few short years - you can't match history and tradition.
"I often see people just wanting to change things for the sake of change and that's not right - when that happens you often lose your core values and that can ruin your product. The VRC and RV should just go quietly, quietly regarding the spring carnival. There's no rush to make big decisions which could have a big impact on the racing industry."
McEvoy, who trains in partnership with his son Calvin, have Bill The Boxer running in a $130,000 restricted race at Moonee Valley on Saturday but neither will be at the Valley. The McEvoy's are heading to King Island where they have Afridi in the Miners Rest - Magic Millions Cup.
"It'll be my first trip to King Island," he said. "I'm really looking forward to the trip. We head over on Friday. We've got six people in our group. It was a great idea by fellow trainer Henry Dwyer to get some of the other Ballarat trainers involved in the day at King Island.
"Afridi should run well but we'll be keeping a close eye on the races from Moonee Valley. Bill The Boxer has good form going into Saturday's race. His first-up run at Terang was good. I'm sure he'll be competitive around the Valley. His best form is when there's a bit of give in the track I'm just hoping we have that at the Valley on Saturday."
Bet365 rate Bill The Boxer a $4.60 chance to win the race over 1200 metres.
