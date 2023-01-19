Crews have sealed a leak which flooded Garema Place on Thursday. By early afternoon, Icon Water said they had closed off a valve which meant that one business was affected.
Icon Water said it had the emergency call at 8.37am and had a crew dispatched half an hour later.
In the early afternoon, the company said: "The crew have now been able to isolate a very small area, restricting the outage of water supply to just one business. Icon Water staff attended the business in-person to advise of the situation and provide assistance."
The cause of the leak in pipes but one possibility was that a tree root had cracked one of them. Many of Canberra's pipes were laid 50 years ago.
The task of the people on the scene was to work out which valves could be closed off to stop the leak without cutting the water supply to more businesses and homes than necessary.
A spokesperson said the leaking water was clean so there was no danger from polluted water.
The company Tweeted: "Our team is working hard to restore water services as quickly as possible. Please give our crews the space they need to work. If you have any questions please contact our 24/7 hotline on 02 6248 3111."
