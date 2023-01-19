For those of you who do not watch television, read news or have any social media accounts, a brief recap of The White Lotus. There have been two seasons so far, written and directed by Mike White. Each season covers a week at a specific resort focusing on a handful of guests. These are people who are loaded but mostly, their lives are miserable for good reason. In season one, Shane is delighted his mum arrives during his honeymoon with Rachel. The Mossbachers make it clear money can't buy happiness or real friendships. The hotel manager Armond is the most fabulous character and his former addictions really test him. You meet a dead body at the beginning and then discover who it is at the end and it's way too sad. In season two, you also get a dead body at the beginnng and the end, a terrible portrayal of married life, and what looks like spectacular gay sex (turns out that Mike White's dad, Mel, was a Christian evangelist who then realised he was gay and remarried, so all that might be a lovely homage to his dad). So many drugs of so many kinds. Lots of drinking. Two captivating and adorable sex workers. Three generations of men looking for their roots. What could be incest, or not. What could be infidelity, or not.