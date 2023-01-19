The Canberra Times
Jenna Price | The one TV show I've ever binged, and why we need a season in Australia

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
Updated January 20 2023 - 9:04am, first published 5:30am
Let me introduce you to the insanity that is The White Lotus. First season set in a luxury resort in Hawaii. Second season set in a luxury resort in Sicily. Swear to god, if you've ever been tempted by luxury resorts, the threat of imminent death, marital destruction, dangerous sexual contact and gross exploitation of resort staff should put you off entirely. It won't though. It's the most compelling, nutty and scary thing you've ever seen, even wilder than Sky After Dark. Everybody is awful all the time, even the people you think might be the good guys. No wonder the young people are utterly obsessed on TikTok (hot tip: too many spoilers, too many hours scrolling). Plus the music is so earwormy!

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

