Canberra jockey Kayla Nisbet has been handed a two-month ban by Racing NSW.
In September last year Racing NSW stewards interviewed and investigated Nisbet and fellow country jockey Jack Martin for incidents linked to a professional punter in 2021.
The cases of Nisbet and Martin - the latter of which was given a four-month and one-week ban - were both linked to professional punter Jacob Hoffman.
Hoffman was given a nine-month suspension and two-week disqualification for multiple breaches to the rules of Racing NSW.
Nisbet pleaded guilty to two charges of accepting $1000 from Hoffman after a race win in Wagga in May 2021, that Hoffman also won money gambling on. Nisbet also pleaded guilty to giving false evidence.
Martin was deemed to have been betting on races while at an ACT licensed venue, and even though he had no involvement in those races, he was given an additional six-week ban.
Stewards argued that the conduct of the two jockeys was "prejudicial to the image, interests and integrity of racing".
Nisbet's brother-in-law and high-profile jockey Tommy Berry was earlier this week disqualified until 2024, with an appeal expected.
Melanie Dinjaski
