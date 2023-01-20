The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Mineshaft owner Peter Blythe is 'going fishing' after 45 years in business

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
January 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Blythe started Mineshaft in 1978 in Cooleman Court. For the last 30 years, it's been in the Canberra Centre. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Mineshaft is no ordinary business and its owner Peter Blythe is no ordinary shopkeeper.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.