Celebrating homegrown | Trending

A collection of Aussie beauties showcasing what an innovative, creative and clever nation we are.
Aussie Big Things tea towel, $33.95. Australians have a long affiliation with oversized novelty sculptures - that and keeping more tea towels than we'll ever need. wilsonpayne.com
Sport SPF 50+ sunscreen, $24.95. The official sunscreen of the Australian Open, Bondi Sands is giving away more than half a million samples this year, keeping spectators protected while enjoying the tennis. bondisands.com.au
Girls one piece swimsuit, $60. From printing, to cutting and sewing, each item uses quality fabrics and advanced manufacturing techniques, bringing Aussie-made swimwear back to Australian beaches. budgysmuggler.com.au
Merino-Edge Tech Tee, $99.99. Made by a small company based in Jindabyne, they're made for mountain biking but are flexible and stylish enough to wear during any physical activity. normanmtb.com
A.H. Beard Signature Ancestry Collection, POA. Made exclusively in Australia, the family-owned business has been making innovative bedding since 1899. ahbeard.com
Protea swim shorts, $69.90. Eubi has partnered with fellow Australian brand, Peggy and Finn, to deliver a limited edition collection that pays homage to the beauty of Australia, hand painted and drawn by artists living by Victoria's Surf Coast. eubiofficial.com.au
Royal Oil Body + Hair, $95. Heartwood sustainably grows and distills Indian Sandalwood in the pristine wilderness of the Kimberley region and its most loved product is this oil, featuring the sandalwood as its hero ingredient. heartwoodco.com.au
Studio Australia native garden drum lamp shade (base not included), $345. Studio Australia is a family-owned small business in the Riverina, specialising in handmade Australian art such as screen printed linen lamp shades. shopcharliesinteriors.com
Tomato, fennel and basil candle, $49. Handpoured in Sydney, this unique range of candles embodies founder, creator and maker, Vianney Hunter. huntercandles.com.au
Seven Seas clutch, $269. Brazilian Flavia Young now calls Australia home, and every piece in her collection is handcrafted with meticulous care to ensure each handbag is a wearable work of art. bypessoa.com
'Take a good soft look at yourself' foaming facial cleanser, $13. From an Australian made skincare brand that brings a down to earth and fun approach to men's skincare. brutaltruth.com
Glow Stick Trio Box, $159.95. The newest release from this brand that's built on the foundations of quality Australian made products, clean ingredients, innovation, and ethics. runwayroom.com
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
